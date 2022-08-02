English
    Navneet Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.78 crore, up 114.49% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 682.78 crore in June 2022 up 114.49% from Rs. 318.32 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.72 crore in June 2022 up 236.15% from Rs. 44.54 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.60 crore in June 2022 up 208.45% from Rs. 68.60 crore in June 2021.

    Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2021.

    Close

    Navneet shares closed at 108.40 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

    Navneet Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations682.78277.87318.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations682.78277.87318.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials234.37172.74143.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.091.011.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks108.52-45.2520.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.5942.8336.22
    Depreciation8.028.317.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.3565.9855.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.8432.2553.76
    Other Income4.742.606.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.5834.8560.61
    Interest2.010.971.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax201.5733.8859.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax201.5733.8859.43
    Tax51.859.0214.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities149.7224.8644.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period149.7224.8644.54
    Equity Share Capital45.2445.2445.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.621.091.95
    Diluted EPS6.621.091.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.621.091.95
    Diluted EPS6.621.091.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Navneet #Navneet Education #Printing & Stationery #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
