Navneet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.24 crore, up 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.24 crore in December 2022 up 10.2% from Rs. 235.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.47 crore in December 2022 down 55.25% from Rs. 54.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 38.82 crore in December 2021.