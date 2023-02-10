 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navneet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.24 crore, up 10.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 259.24 crore in December 2022 up 10.2% from Rs. 235.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.47 crore in December 2022 down 55.25% from Rs. 54.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 38.82 crore in December 2021.

Navneet Education
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 259.24 326.16 235.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 259.24 326.16 235.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 188.10 191.95 108.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.86 0.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.28 -28.05 0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.97 38.67 38.84
Depreciation 8.37 10.85 8.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.22 70.79 50.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.25 41.09 27.79
Other Income 3.58 3.74 2.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.83 44.83 30.59
Interest 1.86 1.08 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.97 43.75 29.96
Exceptional Items 6.33 -- 45.80
P/L Before Tax 31.30 43.75 75.76
Tax 6.83 12.01 21.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.47 31.74 54.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.47 31.74 54.68
Equity Share Capital 45.24 45.24 45.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 1.40 2.40
Diluted EPS 1.08 1.40 2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.08 1.40 2.40
Diluted EPS 1.08 1.40 2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
