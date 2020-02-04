Navneet Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 192.82 crore, up 6.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.82 crore in December 2019 up 6.18% from Rs. 181.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2019 up 75.6% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.19 crore in December 2019 up 51.15% from Rs. 18.65 crore in December 2018.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2018.

Navneet shares closed at 91.70 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.17% returns over the last 6 months and -11.87% over the last 12 months.