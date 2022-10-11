Navneet Education Q2 PAT seen up 73.6% YoY to Rs. 39.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Navneet Education | CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to AA/stable, from AA+/Negative.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Education sector. The brokerage house expects Navneet Education to report net profit at Rs. 39.1 crore up 73.6% year-on-year (down 73.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 54.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 313.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 77.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 72.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 56.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.