Navneet Education Q1 Results: Net Profit drops 5% to Rs 144.94 crore

Navneet Education Limited is engaged in the business of publishing and distribution of educational content and stationery products.

Navneet Education Limited on August 3 reported a net profit of Rs 144.94 crore for the April-June quarter, a 4.84 percent decline YoY (year-on-year) from Rs 152.32 crore reported in Q1FY23.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 14.04 percent YoY at Rs 791.45 crore compared to Rs 693.74 crore in Q1FY23.

EBITDA (earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and ammortisation) margins were down by 357 basis points from 30.82 percent in Q1FY23 to 27.25 percent in the quarter under review.

The stock which was up 51 percent since May 11, fell sharply after the announcement of the quarterly results. At 3.30 pm market close, Navneet Education stock stood at Rs 148.30, down 7.08 percent or Rs 11.30 on the NSE.

Nearly 30 lakh shares changed hands at both exchanges against a monthly average of 7 lakh shares.

