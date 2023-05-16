English
    Navneet Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.02 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 409.02 crore in March 2023 up 26.99% from Rs. 322.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2023 down 44.87% from Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2023 down 1.05% from Rs. 64.71 crore in March 2022.

    Navneet EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2022.

    Navneet shares closed at 113.25 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and 25.97% over the last 12 months.

    Navneet Education
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations409.02264.27322.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations409.02264.27322.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials302.08193.43183.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.690.751.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-100.54-63.93-44.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.8661.0749.57
    Depreciation19.6913.0716.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.1573.4869.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.09-13.6046.83
    Other Income4.252.901.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.34-10.7048.69
    Interest4.412.591.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.93-13.2947.17
    Exceptional Items-6.7364.09--
    P/L Before Tax33.2050.8047.17
    Tax10.2620.119.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.9430.6938.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.9430.6938.04
    Minority Interest0.02-0.020.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----3.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.9630.6741.65
    Equity Share Capital45.2445.2445.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.361.87
    Diluted EPS1.011.361.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.361.87
    Diluted EPS1.011.361.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
