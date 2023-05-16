Navneet Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 409.02 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.02 crore in March 2023 up 26.99% from Rs. 322.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2023 down 44.87% from Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2023 down 1.05% from Rs. 64.71 crore in March 2022.

Navneet EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2022.

Navneet shares closed at 113.25 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and 25.97% over the last 12 months.