Navneet Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 322.10 crore, up 49.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.10 crore in March 2022 up 49.36% from Rs. 215.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2022 up 120.84% from Rs. 18.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.71 crore in March 2022 up 60.09% from Rs. 40.42 crore in March 2021.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 92.85 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 27.37% over the last 12 months.