 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Navneet Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 322.10 crore, up 49.36% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 322.10 crore in March 2022 up 49.36% from Rs. 215.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2022 up 120.84% from Rs. 18.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.71 crore in March 2022 up 60.09% from Rs. 40.42 crore in March 2021.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 92.85 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 27.37% over the last 12 months.

Navneet Education
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 322.10 233.18 215.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 322.10 233.18 215.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 183.58 111.04 121.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.63 0.86 0.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -44.79 0.27 -35.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.57 46.14 39.39
Depreciation 16.02 10.72 11.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.26 57.03 51.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.83 7.12 25.71
Other Income 1.86 2.21 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.69 9.33 28.53
Interest 1.52 1.34 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.17 7.99 27.04
Exceptional Items -- 75.23 --
P/L Before Tax 47.17 83.22 27.04
Tax 9.13 8.52 7.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.04 74.70 19.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.04 74.70 19.29
Minority Interest 0.38 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.23 -3.92 -0.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.65 70.78 18.86
Equity Share Capital 45.24 45.24 45.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 3.14 0.82
Diluted EPS 1.87 3.14 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 3.14 0.82
Diluted EPS 1.87 3.14 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Navneet #Navneet Education #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.