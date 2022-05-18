English
    Navneet Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 322.10 crore, up 49.36% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 322.10 crore in March 2022 up 49.36% from Rs. 215.65 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.65 crore in March 2022 up 120.84% from Rs. 18.86 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.71 crore in March 2022 up 60.09% from Rs. 40.42 crore in March 2021.

    Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

    Navneet shares closed at 92.85 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 27.37% over the last 12 months.

    Navneet Education
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations322.10233.18215.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations322.10233.18215.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials183.58111.04121.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.630.860.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.790.27-35.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.5746.1439.39
    Depreciation16.0210.7211.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.2657.0351.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.837.1225.71
    Other Income1.862.212.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.699.3328.53
    Interest1.521.341.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.177.9927.04
    Exceptional Items--75.23--
    P/L Before Tax47.1783.2227.04
    Tax9.138.527.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.0474.7019.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.0474.7019.29
    Minority Interest0.38----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.23-3.92-0.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.6570.7818.86
    Equity Share Capital45.2445.2445.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.873.140.82
    Diluted EPS1.873.140.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.873.140.82
    Diluted EPS1.873.140.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
