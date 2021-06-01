MARKET NEWS

Navneet Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 215.65 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.65 crore in March 2021 down 13.94% from Rs. 250.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.86 crore in March 2021 down 43.04% from Rs. 33.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.42 crore in March 2021 down 27.45% from Rs. 55.71 crore in March 2020.

Navneet EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2020.

Navneet shares closed at 84.85 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 21.47% over the last 12 months.

Navneet Education
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations215.65123.20250.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations215.65123.20250.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials121.5556.13196.41
Purchase of Traded Goods0.560.083.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.295.72-105.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.3942.9239.49
Depreciation11.8912.5613.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses51.8439.0564.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.71-33.2640.01
Other Income2.824.802.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.53-28.4642.56
Interest1.491.794.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.04-30.2537.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax27.04-30.2537.78
Tax7.75-2.923.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.29-27.3333.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.29-27.3333.97
Minority Interest--22.72--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.434.61-0.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.86-22.7233.11
Equity Share Capital45.7745.7745.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.82-0.101.45
Diluted EPS0.82-0.991.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.82-0.101.45
Diluted EPS0.82-0.991.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:33 pm

