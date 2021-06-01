Navneet Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 215.65 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.65 crore in March 2021 down 13.94% from Rs. 250.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.86 crore in March 2021 down 43.04% from Rs. 33.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.42 crore in March 2021 down 27.45% from Rs. 55.71 crore in March 2020.

Navneet EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2020.

Navneet shares closed at 84.85 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 21.47% over the last 12 months.