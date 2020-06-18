Navneet Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 250.58 crore, down 17.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.58 crore in March 2020 down 17.93% from Rs. 305.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.11 crore in March 2020 up 13.35% from Rs. 29.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.71 crore in March 2020 up 16.35% from Rs. 47.88 crore in March 2019.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2019.

Navneet shares closed at 79.90 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and -26.70% over the last 12 months.