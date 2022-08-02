 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Navneet Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 693.74 crore, up 111.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 693.74 crore in June 2022 up 111.6% from Rs. 327.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.35 crore in June 2022 up 333.84% from Rs. 32.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.54 crore in June 2022 up 204.92% from Rs. 65.44 crore in June 2021.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2021.

Navneet shares closed at 108.40 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Navneet Education
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 693.74 322.10 327.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 693.74 322.10 327.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 237.92 183.58 145.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.58 1.63 1.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 106.52 -44.79 21.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.45 49.57 43.29
Depreciation 11.17 16.02 12.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.96 69.26 57.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.14 46.83 46.45
Other Income 4.23 1.86 6.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.37 48.69 53.16
Interest 2.76 1.52 1.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 185.61 47.17 51.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 185.61 47.17 51.35
Tax 51.85 9.13 14.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 133.76 38.04 36.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 133.76 38.04 36.48
Minority Interest 0.79 0.38 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.80 3.23 -4.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 139.35 41.65 32.12
Equity Share Capital 45.24 45.24 45.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.16 1.87 1.40
Diluted EPS 6.16 1.87 1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.16 1.87 1.40
Diluted EPS 6.16 1.87 1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Navneet #Navneet Education #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.