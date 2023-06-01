Navkar Urban. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, up 7.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in March 2023 up 7.86% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 up 254.52% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 up 488.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Navkar Urban. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

Navkar Urban. shares closed at 6.66 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.54% returns over the last 6 months and -63.59% over the last 12 months.