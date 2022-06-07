Navkar Urban. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, up 39.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navkar Urbanstructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in March 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 222.07% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 131.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.
Navkar Urban. shares closed at 80.35 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.92% returns over the last 6 months and 342.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Navkar Urbanstructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.88
|5.52
|3.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.88
|5.52
|3.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.00
|4.80
|15.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-12.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.13
|--
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.07
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|0.59
|0.11
|Other Income
|1.26
|0.01
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.60
|0.99
|Interest
|0.36
|0.40
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.85
|0.20
|0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.85
|0.20
|0.65
|Tax
|-0.25
|--
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|0.20
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|0.20
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|19.88
|19.88
|19.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.10
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.10
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.10
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.10
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited