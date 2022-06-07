 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navkar Urban. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, up 39.3% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navkar Urbanstructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in March 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 222.07% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 131.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

Navkar Urban. shares closed at 80.35 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.92% returns over the last 6 months and 342.70% over the last 12 months.

Navkar Urbanstructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.88 5.52 3.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.88 5.52 3.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.00 4.80 15.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -12.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.09
Depreciation 0.13 -- 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.07 0.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.75 0.59 0.11
Other Income 1.26 0.01 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 0.60 0.99
Interest 0.36 0.40 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.85 0.20 0.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.85 0.20 0.65
Tax -0.25 -- 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.60 0.20 0.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.60 0.20 0.49
Equity Share Capital 19.88 19.88 19.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 0.10 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.30 0.10 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 0.10 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.30 0.10 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

