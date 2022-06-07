Navkar Urban. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, up 39.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in March 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 222.07% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 131.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

Navkar Urban. shares closed at 80.35 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.92% returns over the last 6 months and 342.70% over the last 12 months.