Navkar Urban. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, up 397.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in June 2023 up 397.6% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 913.99% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 up 550% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Navkar Urban. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Navkar Urban. shares closed at 7.32 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.96% returns over the last 6 months and -57.19% over the last 12 months.