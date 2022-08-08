Navkar Urban. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 33.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in June 2022 up 33.3% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 89.47% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

Navkar Urban. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Navkar Urban. shares closed at 17.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 106.55% returns over the last 6 months and 127.39% over the last 12 months.