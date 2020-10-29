Navkar Corp Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 147.21 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.21 crore in September 2020 up 12.78% from Rs. 130.53 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2020 down 35.24% from Rs. 10.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.68 crore in September 2020 down 5.68% from Rs. 41.01 crore in September 2019.

Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2019.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 26.05 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.25% returns over the last 6 months and -29.97% over the last 12 months.