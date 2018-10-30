Navkar Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 112.08 crore, up 20.63% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 112.08 crore in September 2018 up 20.63% from Rs. 92.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2018 down 87.49% from Rs. 26.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.58 crore in September 2018 down 33.25% from Rs. 41.32 crore in September 2017.

Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2017.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 69.35 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -60.82% returns over the last 6 months and -64.41% over the last 12 months.