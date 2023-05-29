Navkar Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.55 crore, down 49.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navkar Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 103.55 crore in March 2023 down 49.49% from Rs. 204.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2023 down 88.84% from Rs. 29.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2023 down 58.38% from Rs. 49.21 crore in March 2022.
Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.
|Navkar Corp shares closed at 63.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.25% returns over the last 6 months and 33.33% over the last 12 months.
|Navkar Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.55
|99.39
|204.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.55
|99.39
|204.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.21
|8.59
|8.23
|Depreciation
|6.86
|7.38
|13.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.72
|78.36
|148.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.76
|5.06
|34.40
|Other Income
|2.86
|3.35
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.62
|8.41
|35.40
|Interest
|3.66
|5.86
|14.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.96
|2.55
|20.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|19.06
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.96
|21.61
|20.42
|Tax
|3.32
|-20.72
|-9.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.65
|42.33
|29.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-3.30
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.35
|42.33
|29.99
|Equity Share Capital
|150.52
|150.52
|150.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|2.81
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|2.81
|1.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|2.81
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|2.81
|1.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited