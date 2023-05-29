English
    Navkar Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.55 crore, down 49.49% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navkar Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 103.55 crore in March 2023 down 49.49% from Rs. 204.99 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2023 down 88.84% from Rs. 29.99 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2023 down 58.38% from Rs. 49.21 crore in March 2022.
    Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.Navkar Corp shares closed at 63.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.25% returns over the last 6 months and 33.33% over the last 12 months.
    Navkar Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.5599.39204.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.5599.39204.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.218.598.23
    Depreciation6.867.3813.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.7278.36148.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.765.0634.40
    Other Income2.863.351.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.628.4135.40
    Interest3.665.8614.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.962.5520.42
    Exceptional Items--19.06--
    P/L Before Tax9.9621.6120.42
    Tax3.32-20.72-9.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.6542.3329.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-3.30----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.3542.3329.99
    Equity Share Capital150.52150.52150.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.222.811.99
    Diluted EPS0.222.811.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.222.811.99
    Diluted EPS0.222.811.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 29, 2023 02:00 pm