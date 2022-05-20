 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navkar Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.99 crore, down 4.04% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navkar Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.99 crore in March 2022 down 4.04% from Rs. 213.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.99 crore in March 2022 up 277.93% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.21 crore in March 2022 up 18.64% from Rs. 41.48 crore in March 2021.

Navkar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 49.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 14.20% over the last 12 months.

Navkar Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 204.99 217.55 213.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 204.99 217.55 213.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.23 9.20 8.49
Depreciation 13.81 14.13 11.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.54 159.03 164.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.40 35.19 29.16
Other Income 1.00 0.96 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.40 36.15 29.83
Interest 14.98 15.04 15.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.42 21.11 14.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.42 21.11 14.62
Tax -9.57 8.59 6.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.99 12.52 7.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.99 12.52 7.94
Equity Share Capital 150.52 150.52 150.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 0.83 0.53
Diluted EPS 1.99 0.83 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 0.83 0.53
Diluted EPS 1.99 0.83 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
