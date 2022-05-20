Navkar Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 204.99 crore, down 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.99 crore in March 2022 down 4.04% from Rs. 213.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.99 crore in March 2022 up 277.93% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.21 crore in March 2022 up 18.64% from Rs. 41.48 crore in March 2021.

Navkar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 49.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 14.20% over the last 12 months.