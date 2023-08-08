Navkar Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.53 crore, down 55.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.53 crore in June 2023 down 55.63% from Rs. 237.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 down 84.3% from Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2023 down 70.99% from Rs. 55.71 crore in June 2022.

Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 69.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.84% returns over the last 6 months and -5.90% over the last 12 months.