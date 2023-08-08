English
    Navkar Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.53 crore, down 55.63% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navkar Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.53 crore in June 2023 down 55.63% from Rs. 237.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 down 84.3% from Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2023 down 70.99% from Rs. 55.71 crore in June 2022.

    Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

    Navkar Corp shares closed at 69.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.84% returns over the last 6 months and -5.90% over the last 12 months.

    Navkar Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.53103.55237.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.53103.55237.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.456.219.37
    Depreciation8.786.8613.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.3279.72175.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.9810.7639.59
    Other Income0.392.862.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.3813.6242.20
    Interest1.083.6612.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.309.9630.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.309.9630.00
    Tax2.573.326.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.736.6523.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---3.30--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.733.3523.73
    Equity Share Capital150.52150.52150.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.221.58
    Diluted EPS0.250.221.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.221.58
    Diluted EPS0.250.221.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023

