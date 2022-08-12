 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navkar Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.84 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navkar Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.84 crore in June 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 215.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2022 up 81.39% from Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.71 crore in June 2022 up 9.21% from Rs. 51.01 crore in June 2021.

Navkar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 84.75 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 98.48% returns over the last 6 months and 84.24% over the last 12 months.

Navkar Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.84 204.99 215.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.84 204.99 215.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.37 8.23 9.41
Depreciation 13.51 13.81 13.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.37 148.54 160.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.59 34.40 32.11
Other Income 2.61 1.00 5.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.20 35.40 37.16
Interest 12.20 14.98 14.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.00 20.42 22.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.00 20.42 22.25
Tax 6.26 -9.57 9.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.73 29.99 13.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.73 29.99 13.09
Equity Share Capital 150.52 150.52 150.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.99 0.84
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.99 0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.99 0.84
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.99 0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
