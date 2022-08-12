Navkar Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.84 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.84 crore in June 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 215.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.73 crore in June 2022 up 81.39% from Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.71 crore in June 2022 up 9.21% from Rs. 51.01 crore in June 2021.

Navkar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 84.75 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 98.48% returns over the last 6 months and 84.24% over the last 12 months.