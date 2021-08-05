Navkar Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 215.80 crore, up 77.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.80 crore in June 2021 up 77.61% from Rs. 121.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2021 up 204.71% from Rs. 12.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.01 crore in June 2021 up 216.83% from Rs. 16.10 crore in June 2020.

Navkar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2020.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 47.80 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.30% returns over the last 6 months and 91.58% over the last 12 months.