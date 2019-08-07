Navkar Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 136.46 crore, up 16.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.46 crore in June 2019 up 16.59% from Rs. 117.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.37 crore in June 2019 down 62.25% from Rs. 30.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.19 crore in June 2019 down 15.55% from Rs. 49.96 crore in June 2018.

Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.00 in June 2018.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 20.15 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.36% returns over the last 6 months and -84.49% over the last 12 months.