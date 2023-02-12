Navkar Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.39 crore, down 54.32% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navkar Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 99.39 crore in December 2022 down 54.32% from Rs. 217.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.33 crore in December 2022 up 238.18% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 68.6% from Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2021.
Navkar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2021.
|Navkar Corp shares closed at 59.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.56% returns over the last 6 months and 38.88% over the last 12 months.
|Navkar Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.39
|109.26
|217.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|99.39
|109.26
|217.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.59
|4.62
|9.20
|Depreciation
|7.38
|6.36
|14.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|78.36
|75.79
|159.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.06
|22.48
|35.19
|Other Income
|3.35
|0.67
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.41
|23.14
|36.15
|Interest
|5.86
|4.61
|15.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.55
|18.53
|21.11
|Exceptional Items
|19.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.61
|18.53
|21.11
|Tax
|-20.72
|7.43
|8.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|42.33
|11.11
|12.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|11.97
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.33
|23.08
|12.52
|Equity Share Capital
|150.52
|150.52
|150.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|1.54
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.81
|1.54
|0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|1.54
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.81
|1.54
|0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited