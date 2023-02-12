English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Navkar Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.39 crore, down 54.32% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navkar Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 99.39 crore in December 2022 down 54.32% from Rs. 217.55 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.33 crore in December 2022 up 238.18% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 68.6% from Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2021.
    Navkar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2021.Navkar Corp shares closed at 59.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.56% returns over the last 6 months and 38.88% over the last 12 months.
    Navkar Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.39109.26217.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.39109.26217.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.594.629.20
    Depreciation7.386.3614.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.3675.79159.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.0622.4835.19
    Other Income3.350.670.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4123.1436.15
    Interest5.864.6115.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.5518.5321.11
    Exceptional Items19.06----
    P/L Before Tax21.6118.5321.11
    Tax-20.727.438.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.3311.1112.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--11.97--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.3323.0812.52
    Equity Share Capital150.52150.52150.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.811.540.83
    Diluted EPS2.811.540.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.811.540.83
    Diluted EPS2.811.540.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited