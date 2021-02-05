Navkar Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.04 crore, up 31.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.04 crore in December 2020 up 31.74% from Rs. 144.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2020 down 7.67% from Rs. 15.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.72 crore in December 2020 down 0.11% from Rs. 46.77 crore in December 2019.

Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2019.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 41.10 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.73% returns over the last 6 months and 47.84% over the last 12 months.