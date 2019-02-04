Navkar Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 123.37 crore, up 42.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.37 crore in December 2018 up 42.68% from Rs. 86.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2018 down 63.25% from Rs. 25.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.02 crore in December 2018 up 0.74% from Rs. 37.74 crore in December 2017.

Navkar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2017.

Navkar Corp shares closed at 46.60 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -64.94% returns over the last 6 months and -74.52% over the last 12 months.