Navkar Builders Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, up 63.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in March 2021 up 63.07% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 up 126.5% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021 up 214% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2020.

Navkar Builders EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2020.

Navkar Builders shares closed at 20.05 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.05% returns over the last 6 months and 137.84% over the last 12 months.