Navkar Builders Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore, up 4523.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore in December 2018 up 4523.06% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 108.69% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2018 up 447.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Navkar Builders EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2017.

Navkar Builders shares closed at 28.55 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given 50.66% returns over the last 6 months and 8.35% over the last 12 months.