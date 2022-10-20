Navin Fluorine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.40 crore, up 12.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.40 crore in September 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 324.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.11 crore in September 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 62.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.45 crore in September 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 92.08 crore in September 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 12.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.54 in September 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 4,350.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.62% over the last 12 months.