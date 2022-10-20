 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navin Fluorine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.40 crore, up 12.93% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 366.40 crore in September 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 324.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.11 crore in September 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 62.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.45 crore in September 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 92.08 crore in September 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 12.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.54 in September 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 4,350.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.62% over the last 12 months.

Navin Fluorine International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 366.40 386.83 324.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 366.40 386.83 324.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.90 185.63 149.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.24 -9.77 -5.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.89 43.97 39.36
Depreciation 11.84 11.49 10.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.84 67.10 56.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.17 88.41 72.58
Other Income 8.44 14.24 8.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.61 102.65 81.11
Interest 0.29 0.32 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.32 102.33 80.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.32 102.33 80.83
Tax 22.21 23.36 18.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.11 78.97 62.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.11 78.97 62.09
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.94 15.94 12.54
Diluted EPS 12.93 15.93 12.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.94 15.94 12.54
Diluted EPS 12.93 15.93 12.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
