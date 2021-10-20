Navin Fluorine Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 324.44 crore, up 5.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.44 crore in September 2021 up 5.44% from Rs. 307.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.09 crore in September 2021 down 7.78% from Rs. 67.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.08 crore in September 2021 down 9.98% from Rs. 102.29 crore in September 2020.

Navin Fluorine EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.61 in September 2020.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,862.70 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)