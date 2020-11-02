172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|navin-fluorine-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-307-70-crore-up-16-62-y-o-y-2-6054031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Navin Fluorine Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 307.70 crore, up 16.62% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 307.70 crore in September 2020 up 16.62% from Rs. 263.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.33 crore in September 2020 up 45.12% from Rs. 46.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.29 crore in September 2020 up 34.15% from Rs. 76.25 crore in September 2019.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 13.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.38 in September 2019.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 2,241.55 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.67% returns over the last 6 months and 151.27% over the last 12 months.

Navin Fluorine International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations307.70204.74263.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations307.70204.74263.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials143.2480.77119.79
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.574.422.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.3029.0527.00
Depreciation10.019.877.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses49.2538.4247.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.4742.2159.88
Other Income8.8135.618.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.2877.8268.54
Interest0.300.230.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.9877.5968.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax91.9877.5968.23
Tax24.6526.0321.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.3351.5746.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.3351.5746.39
Equity Share Capital9.909.909.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.6110.429.38
Diluted EPS13.5910.419.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.6110.429.38
Diluted EPS13.5910.419.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Navin Fluorine #Navin Fluorine International #Results

