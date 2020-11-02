Navin Fluorine Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 307.70 crore, up 16.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.70 crore in September 2020 up 16.62% from Rs. 263.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.33 crore in September 2020 up 45.12% from Rs. 46.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.29 crore in September 2020 up 34.15% from Rs. 76.25 crore in September 2019.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 13.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.38 in September 2019.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 2,241.55 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.67% returns over the last 6 months and 151.27% over the last 12 months.