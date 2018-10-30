Navin Fluorine Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 241.74 crore, up 10.83% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 241.74 crore in September 2018 up 10.83% from Rs. 218.11 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.21 crore in September 2018 down 20.21% from Rs. 42.87 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.01 crore in September 2018 down 21.7% from Rs. 74.09 crore in September 2017.

Navin Fluorine EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.69 in September 2017.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 2,697.85 on January 30, 2017 (NSE) and has given 249.46% returns over the last 6 months and 263.49% over the last 12 months.