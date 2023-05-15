Navin Fluorine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 451.41 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.41 crore in March 2023 up 13.31% from Rs. 398.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.82 crore in March 2023 up 11.5% from Rs. 78.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.70 crore in March 2023 up 20.77% from Rs. 109.88 crore in March 2022.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 17.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.89 in March 2022.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 4,748.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 22.12% over the last 12 months.