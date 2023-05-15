English
    Navin Fluorine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 451.41 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 451.41 crore in March 2023 up 13.31% from Rs. 398.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.82 crore in March 2023 up 11.5% from Rs. 78.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.70 crore in March 2023 up 20.77% from Rs. 109.88 crore in March 2022.

    Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 17.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.89 in March 2022.

    Navin Fluorine shares closed at 4,748.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 22.12% over the last 12 months.

    Navin Fluorine International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations451.41423.50398.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations451.41423.50398.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.62198.38187.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.95-7.212.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.2455.8839.40
    Depreciation7.0612.2111.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.5368.5473.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.0195.7084.58
    Other Income8.639.6914.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.64105.3998.70
    Interest0.750.690.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.89104.7098.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax124.89104.7098.15
    Tax37.0723.1219.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.8281.5878.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.8281.5878.76
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7216.4615.89
    Diluted EPS17.6516.4515.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7216.4615.89
    Diluted EPS17.6516.4515.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

