Navin Fluorine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.37 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.37 crore in March 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 324.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.76 crore in March 2022 down 35.25% from Rs. 121.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.88 crore in March 2022 up 5.7% from Rs. 103.95 crore in March 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.57 in March 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,790.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.50% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.