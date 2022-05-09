 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navin Fluorine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.37 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.37 crore in March 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 324.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.76 crore in March 2022 down 35.25% from Rs. 121.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.88 crore in March 2022 up 5.7% from Rs. 103.95 crore in March 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.57 in March 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,790.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.50% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.

Navin Fluorine International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 398.37 366.96 324.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 398.37 366.96 324.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.35 157.86 157.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.57 4.15 -4.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.40 42.59 32.48
Depreciation 11.18 11.18 10.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.29 64.23 54.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.58 86.95 73.59
Other Income 14.12 7.18 19.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.70 94.13 93.30
Interest 0.55 0.42 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.15 93.71 92.70
Exceptional Items -- -- 66.23
P/L Before Tax 98.15 93.71 158.92
Tax 19.39 24.55 37.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.76 69.16 121.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.76 69.16 121.63
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.89 13.96 24.57
Diluted EPS 15.88 13.95 24.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.89 13.96 24.57
Diluted EPS 15.88 13.95 24.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
