Navin Fluorine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.83 crore, up 23.25% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 386.83 crore in June 2022 up 23.25% from Rs. 313.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.97 crore in June 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 56.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.14 crore in June 2022 up 33.31% from Rs. 85.62 crore in June 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 15.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.40 in June 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,787.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -3.20% over the last 12 months.

Navin Fluorine International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 386.83 398.37 313.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 386.83 398.37 313.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 185.63 187.35 150.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.77 2.57 -9.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.97 39.40 39.58
Depreciation 11.49 11.18 10.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.10 73.29 54.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.41 84.58 67.07
Other Income 14.24 14.12 7.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.65 98.70 74.70
Interest 0.32 0.55 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.33 98.15 74.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.33 98.15 74.31
Tax 23.36 19.39 17.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.97 78.76 56.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.97 78.76 56.43
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.94 15.89 11.40
Diluted EPS 15.93 15.88 11.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.94 15.89 11.40
Diluted EPS 15.93 15.88 11.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

