Navin Fluorine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 313.85 crore, up 53.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.85 crore in June 2021 up 53.29% from Rs. 204.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.43 crore in June 2021 up 9.44% from Rs. 51.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.62 crore in June 2021 down 2.36% from Rs. 87.69 crore in June 2020.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 11.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.42 in June 2020.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,940.10 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.42% returns over the last 6 months and 110.78% over the last 12 months.