Navin Fluorine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.50 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 423.50 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 366.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.96% from Rs. 69.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.60 crore in December 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2021.

Navin Fluorine International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 423.50 366.40 366.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 423.50 366.40 366.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.38 184.90 157.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.21 -23.24 4.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.88 46.89 42.59
Depreciation 12.21 11.84 11.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.54 67.84 64.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.70 78.17 86.95
Other Income 9.69 8.44 7.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.39 86.61 94.13
Interest 0.69 0.29 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.70 86.32 93.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 104.70 86.32 93.71
Tax 23.12 22.21 24.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.58 64.11 69.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.58 64.11 69.16
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.46 12.94 13.96
Diluted EPS 16.45 12.93 13.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.46 12.94 13.96
Diluted EPS 16.45 12.93 13.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited