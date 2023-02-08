Navin Fluorine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.50 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.50 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 366.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.96% from Rs. 69.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.60 crore in December 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2021.