English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Navin Fluorine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.50 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 423.50 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 366.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.96% from Rs. 69.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.60 crore in December 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2021.

    Navin Fluorine International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations423.50366.40366.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations423.50366.40366.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.38184.90157.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.21-23.244.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.8846.8942.59
    Depreciation12.2111.8411.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.5467.8464.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.7078.1786.95
    Other Income9.698.447.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.3986.6194.13
    Interest0.690.290.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.7086.3293.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax104.7086.3293.71
    Tax23.1222.2124.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.5864.1169.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.5864.1169.16
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.4612.9413.96
    Diluted EPS16.4512.9313.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.4612.9413.96
    Diluted EPS16.4512.9313.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited