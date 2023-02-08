Navin Fluorine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.50 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.50 crore in December 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 366.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.58 crore in December 2022 up 17.96% from Rs. 69.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.60 crore in December 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 16.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.96 in December 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 4,281.30 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.05% returns over the last 6 months and 6.14% over the last 12 months.