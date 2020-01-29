Navin Fluorine Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 251.60 crore, up 11.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.60 crore in December 2019 up 11.32% from Rs. 226.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.27 crore in December 2019 up 16.75% from Rs. 38.78 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.20 crore in December 2019 up 21.34% from Rs. 62.80 crore in December 2018.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.84 in December 2018.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 1,199.65 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)