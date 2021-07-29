Navin Fluorine: Speciality chemicals and CRAMS to lead the way

Image credit: Suneesh K

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 3,515; Market Cap: Rs 17,407 crore) continues to make its mark through a strong growth in the specialty chemicals and CRAMS (contract research and manufacturing services) space. In the near to medium term, while capex is funneled for new specialty applications in the fluorochemical space, it has mandated a large consultancy to explore synergy opportunity for the company’s skill sets in the pharma and specialty chemicals segment. This can present a significant opportunity as it continues...