Navin Fluorine Q1 net profit declines 17.3% to Rs 61.5 crore

Brokerages anticipated a sluggish quarter for Navin Flourine on the back of weak global demand.

Chemicals manufacturer Navin Fluorine International Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 61.50 crore for the April-June period, down 17.3 percent from Rs 74 crore recorded last fiscal. An estimate by CNBC-TV18 had pegged the company's net profit at Rs 110 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue for the company however, recorded a 23.5 percent year-on-year rise to Rs 491.1 crore from Rs 397 crore. A poll of brokerages by CNBC-TV18 had estimated revenue for Navin Fluorine at Rs 625 crore.

The company also struggled with high-cost inventory destocking, and subdued export demand, which dragged its bottomline as well as its operational performance.

The company's operating profit margin also contracted to 23 percent from 24.9 percent seen in the same quarter last fiscal. A steep rise in finance cost, which jumped to Rs 19.4 crore in April-June from Rs 30 lakh in the base quarter also weighed on the chemical maker's operational performance.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the quarter came at Rs 114.1 crore, up 15 percent from Rs 99 crore of the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of the company remained largely unchanged following the result announcement and at 2:50 pm, were trading flat at Rs 4,270 on the National Stock Exchange.