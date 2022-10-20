 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navin Fluorine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.20 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 419.20 crore in September 2022 up 23.67% from Rs. 338.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.81 crore in September 2022 down 8.56% from Rs. 63.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.73 crore in September 2022 up 10.64% from Rs. 94.66 crore in September 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.77 in September 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 4,350.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.62% over the last 12 months.

Navin Fluorine International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 419.20 397.52 338.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 419.20 397.52 338.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 203.30 187.04 149.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.34 5.58 8.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.06 -10.34 -5.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.22 50.68 43.63
Depreciation 17.66 12.37 11.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.57 65.43 58.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.17 86.76 72.30
Other Income 10.90 10.91 10.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.07 97.67 82.78
Interest 4.02 0.29 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.05 97.38 82.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 83.05 97.38 82.38
Tax 25.24 22.93 19.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.81 74.45 63.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.81 74.45 63.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.81 74.45 63.22
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.67 15.02 12.77
Diluted EPS 11.66 15.01 12.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.67 15.02 12.77
Diluted EPS 11.66 15.01 12.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

