Navin Fluorine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.20 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.20 crore in September 2022 up 23.67% from Rs. 338.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.81 crore in September 2022 down 8.56% from Rs. 63.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.73 crore in September 2022 up 10.64% from Rs. 94.66 crore in September 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.77 in September 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 4,350.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.62% over the last 12 months.