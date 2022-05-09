 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navin Fluorine Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 408.94 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 408.94 crore in March 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 336.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.15 crore in March 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 74.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.66 crore in March 2022 down 0.83% from Rs. 107.55 crore in March 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 15.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.11 in March 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,745.60 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.19% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.

Navin Fluorine International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 408.94 378.95 336.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 408.94 378.95 336.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 189.70 158.73 160.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.18 4.54 4.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.86 4.88 -4.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.26 46.85 36.92
Depreciation 11.89 12.13 11.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.68 65.37 54.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.37 86.45 72.67
Other Income 12.40 7.48 23.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.77 93.93 95.97
Interest 0.63 0.37 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.14 93.56 95.20
Exceptional Items -- -- 15.51
P/L Before Tax 94.14 93.56 110.71
Tax 18.98 24.77 37.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.16 68.79 73.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.16 68.79 73.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -- 1.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.15 68.79 74.79
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.17 13.89 15.11
Diluted EPS 15.16 13.88 15.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.17 13.89 15.11
Diluted EPS 15.16 13.88 15.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
