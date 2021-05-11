Navin Fluorine Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 336.43 crore, up 21.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.43 crore in March 2021 up 21.64% from Rs. 276.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.79 crore in March 2021 down 72.57% from Rs. 272.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.55 crore in March 2021 up 44.46% from Rs. 74.45 crore in March 2020.

Navin Fluorine EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 55.11 in March 2020.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,213.35 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.19% returns over the last 6 months and 124.80% over the last 12 months.