MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Navin Fluorine Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 336.43 crore, up 21.64% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 336.43 crore in March 2021 up 21.64% from Rs. 276.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.79 crore in March 2021 down 72.57% from Rs. 272.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.55 crore in March 2021 up 44.46% from Rs. 74.45 crore in March 2020.

Navin Fluorine EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 55.11 in March 2020.

Close

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,213.35 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.19% returns over the last 6 months and 124.80% over the last 12 months.

Navin Fluorine International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations336.43309.10276.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations336.43309.10276.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials160.19140.87129.65
Purchase of Traded Goods4.825.172.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.36-3.52-6.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.9236.1735.13
Depreciation11.5811.0111.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.6149.9246.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.6769.4757.69
Other Income23.309.915.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.9779.3863.37
Interest0.760.360.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.2079.0262.88
Exceptional Items15.51----
P/L Before Tax110.7179.0262.88
Tax37.4922.57-207.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.2256.45270.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.2256.45270.09
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.572.442.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates74.7958.89272.69
Equity Share Capital9.909.909.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1111.9055.11
Diluted EPS15.0911.8855.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1111.9055.11
Diluted EPS15.0911.8855.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Navin Fluorine #Navin Fluorine International #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 11:33 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.