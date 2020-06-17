App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Navin Fluorine Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 276.57 crore, up 9.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.57 crore in March 2020 up 9.5% from Rs. 252.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.69 crore in March 2020 up 675.1% from Rs. 35.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.45 crore in March 2020 up 18.49% from Rs. 62.83 crore in March 2019.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 55.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.11 in March 2019.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 1,560.50 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.57% returns over the last 6 months and 109.35% over the last 12 months.

Navin Fluorine International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations276.57260.50252.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations276.57260.50252.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials129.65129.25109.83
Purchase of Traded Goods2.45--0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.40-18.0317.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.1333.0228.05
Depreciation11.089.186.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.9750.7945.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.6956.3044.87
Other Income5.6911.6111.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.3767.9156.12
Interest0.490.620.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.8867.2955.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.8867.2955.82
Tax-207.2122.1622.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities270.0945.1333.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period270.0945.1333.53
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.610.291.65
Net P/L After M.I & Associates272.6945.4235.18
Equity Share Capital9.909.899.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS55.119.187.11
Diluted EPS55.079.187.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS55.119.187.11
Diluted EPS55.079.187.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:16 am

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Navin Fluorine #Navin Fluorine International #Results

