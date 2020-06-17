Navin Fluorine Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 276.57 crore, up 9.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.57 crore in March 2020 up 9.5% from Rs. 252.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.69 crore in March 2020 up 675.1% from Rs. 35.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.45 crore in March 2020 up 18.49% from Rs. 62.83 crore in March 2019.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 55.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.11 in March 2019.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 1,560.50 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.57% returns over the last 6 months and 109.35% over the last 12 months.