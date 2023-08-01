English
    Navin Fluorine Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 491.15 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:Net Sales at Rs 491.15 crore in June 2023 up 23.55% from Rs. 397.52 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.53 crore in June 2023 down 17.35% from Rs. 74.45 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.52 crore in June 2023 up 11.34% from Rs. 110.04 crore in June 2022.
    Navin Fluorine EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.02 in June 2022.Navin Fluorine shares closed at 4,264.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -1.95% over the last 12 months.
    Navin Fluorine International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations491.15697.10397.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations491.15697.10397.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials220.94248.06187.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.594.565.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.8431.11-10.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.1972.9550.68
    Depreciation21.327.6012.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.05138.6565.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.90194.1786.76
    Other Income8.304.0010.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.20198.1797.67
    Interest19.4314.010.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.77184.1697.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.77184.1697.38
    Tax20.2447.7922.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.53136.3774.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.53136.3774.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.53136.3674.45
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.4127.5115.02
    Diluted EPS12.3727.4115.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.4127.5115.02
    Diluted EPS12.3727.4115.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

