Navin Fluorine Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 491.15 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 491.15 697.10 397.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 491.15 697.10 397.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 220.94 248.06 187.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.59 4.56 5.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.84 31.11 -10.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 79.19 72.95 50.68 Depreciation 21.32 7.60 12.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 95.05 138.65 65.43 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.90 194.17 86.76 Other Income 8.30 4.00 10.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.20 198.17 97.67 Interest 19.43 14.01 0.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.77 184.16 97.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 81.77 184.16 97.38 Tax 20.24 47.79 22.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.53 136.37 74.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.53 136.37 74.45 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.01 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.53 136.36 74.45 Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.41 27.51 15.02 Diluted EPS 12.37 27.41 15.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.41 27.51 15.02 Diluted EPS 12.37 27.41 15.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited