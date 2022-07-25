 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navin Fluorine Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 397.52 crore, up 21.75% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

Net Sales at Rs 397.52 crore in June 2022 up 21.75% from Rs. 326.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.45 crore in June 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 55.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.04 crore in June 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 86.67 crore in June 2021.

Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 15.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.29 in June 2021.

Navin Fluorine shares closed at 3,787.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -3.20% over the last 12 months.

Navin Fluorine International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 397.52 408.94 326.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 397.52 408.94 326.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.04 189.70 152.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.58 6.18 6.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.34 0.86 -10.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.68 47.26 43.80
Depreciation 12.37 11.89 12.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.43 70.68 56.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.76 82.37 65.78
Other Income 10.91 12.40 8.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.67 94.77 74.66
Interest 0.29 0.63 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.38 94.14 74.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.38 94.14 74.16
Tax 22.93 18.98 18.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.45 75.16 55.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.45 75.16 55.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.01 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 74.45 75.15 55.92
Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.91 9.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.02 15.17 11.29
Diluted EPS 15.01 15.16 11.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.02 15.17 11.29
Diluted EPS 15.01 15.16 11.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
